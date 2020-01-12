100 People Who Care meets Wednesday

The Corvallis chapter of 100 People Who Care will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Wesley Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave.

The group, which formed in 2017, meets quarterly, hears three pitches from Corvallis/Benton County nonprofits and votes to give the money donated at the event to the most deserving one. Group members commit to donating $100 apiece, with the local group slowly working its way up toward its 100-member goal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public is invited to the meeting, but members must commit to donating $100 per meeting to the winning nonprofit.

A total of 43 people participated in the October meeting, which donated $4,300 to Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care.

For more information email powerof100pwc@gmail.com or go to https://powerof100whocarecorvallis.org/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0