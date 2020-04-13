At Our Best (April 13)

Local resident's dissertation focuses on diversity champions

Maria Chavez-Haroldson of Corvallis, who holds a doctorate in leadership and change, has published a dissertation titled “LatinX Diversity Officers in Higher Education: Capacitating Values as Champions of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.”

This scholarship focuses on the lived experiences of LatinX diversity champions in higher education, and examines the ways in which they access their cultural values as key foundations for their leadership in a predominately white male-led academic world. Chavez-Haroldson is an international trainer and owner of EDI Consulting, LLC. Her consulting work focuses on organizational development which is built upon equitable, diverse and inclusive practices.