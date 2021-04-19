At Our Best (April 19)

Corvallis man receives degree
The University of Wyoming accorded a Master of Science degree upon Benjamin David McNair of Corvallis at the completion of fall semester.
U of W provides undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,249 students from all 50 states and 88 countries.
Local organizations awarded funds
The Spirit Mountain Community Fund awarded $554,427 to 24 nonprofit organizations during a virtual check presentation on March 10.
Among the nonprofits to receive grants from the Spirit Mountain Community Fund this quarter were in Benton County, CASA Voices for Children, $30,000; and in Linn County, CASA of Linn County, $50,000; and the Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center, $10,000.
Mid-valley residents earn degrees
The following local residents recently earned degrees from Western Governors University:
Jennifer Will of Albany, Master of Health Leadership; Alisabeth Conley of Albany, Master of Science, special education; Jana Pierce of Albany, MS, educational leadership; Rosario Barbour of Albany, Bachelor of Science, business: human resources management; Brett Swanson of Albany, MS, management and leadership; Cale Wetzel of Albany, BS, business administration: management; Jessica Stokes of Albany, BS, nursing; Katelynn Lauman of Albany, BS, business: health care management;
Rita Ross of Albany, MS, nursing: education (registered nurse to Master of Science in nursing); Therese Prock of Jefferson, BS, accounting; Kathryn Collins of Lebanon, MS, curriculum and instruction; Linzy Griffin of Lebanon, MS, curriculum and instruction.
Albany, Corvallis receive Growth Awards
Albany, Corvallis and 11 other Oregon Tree City USAs recently received Growth Awards from the Arbor Day Foundation for showing higher levels of tree care and community engagement with their urban forestry programs and activities during 2020.
To be eligible for the award, a city must have been enrolled as a Tree City USA for at least one year.
The Growth Award program is designed to help communities build upon their Tree City USA status and grow their urban forestry programs. Several activities qualify, such as revamping a tree ordinance, conducting a tree inventory, holding a tree fair for the public and improving social equity outreach.
Albany has received Tree City USA Growth Award four times; Corvallis has earned it 12 times. In 2020, Brownsville observed its 15-year anniversary as a Tree City USA.
Local students receive degrees
Emporia State University conferred degrees on more than 400 students after completion of fall semester.
Jalen Todd of Corvallis received a Master of Library Science degree with a concentration in archives studies. Ian Keith Scofield of Sweet Home also received an MLS.
Seventh-grader wins math competition
Kai Yamashita, a seventh-grader at Ashbrook Independent School in Corvallis, won the Oregon State MATHCOUNTS Competition last month.
Kai will represent Oregon in the 2021 Raytheon Technologies MATHCOUNTS National Competition, which will take place May 8 through 10 online.