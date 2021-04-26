At Our Best (April 26)

Scholarships were awarded to local graduating students as follows.

Kai Frueh, a Corvallis home-schooled pianist and student of Mary Ann Guenther, who will engage in piano performance studies at Lawrence University in Wisconsin, received $2,000. Annalee Hiebert of Philomath, a flutist and a piano student of Linda Hansen, who will work toward a music education degree at Oregon State University, received $1,000.

Another $1,000 winner is South Albany High School student Abigail DeYoung, who will attend Peabody University in Maryland. A student of Amy Hansen, DeYoung will enter a classical vocal curriculum, working toward becoming a teacher and performer.

Local youth chosen for national orchestra

Carnegie Hall has announced the more than 200 young musicians selected from across the country for the hall’s three national youth ensembles: the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America, NYO2 and NYO Jazz.

Benjamin Frueh of Corvallis has been selected to play the violin in the National Youth Orchestra.