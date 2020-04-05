At Our Best (April 6)

Albany resident makes dean’s list
Albany resident and Azusa Pacific University student Jeremiah Speten made the fall semester academic dean’s list at APU.
A major in acting for the stage and screen, Speten is honored for a semester academic standing of a 3.5 or better grade-point average. Speten is joined by 2,171 other students receiving the same honor.
Vet medicine students honored
At a ceremony held March 7 during the Oregon Veterinary Conference in Corvallis, the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association honored several for their service to the veterinary profession and animal health as part of its Awards of Excellence program.
The President’s Award is given to an individual or group who has made an exceptional contribution to veterinary medicine. Outgoing OVMA President Connie White honored the Oregon State University Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine students as a group for their dedication and enthusiasm. Students Ellie Alvey and Michelle Degnin accepted the award on the students’ behalf.
Albany resident continues Seabee tradition
“We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the Seabees, for more than seven decades.
The Navy Seabees are an elite group of personnel trained in both combat and the craft skills of the construction industry.
Constructionman Grant Templeton, a resident of Albany, builds and fights around the world as a member of a naval construction battalion center located in Port Hueneme, California.
Student musicians perform in final event
Ten local student musicians were chosen by adjudication to perform in the State Final Event Baroque Recital sponsored by the Oregon Music Teachers Association.
The event was held March 7 in the Vivian Bull Music Centre Delkin Recital Hall at Linfield College in McMinnville.
Students performed the music of composers of the Baroque era on piano, violin and cello. They were adjudicated by Tim and Nancy Nickel, Baroque specialists from Portland.
The students are Lilian Cheng, Ellie Ding, Isaac Heredia, Jasper Hitchman, Ben Frueh, Kai Frueh, Max Solensky and Olivia Ueng, all of Corvallis; and Beatrice Lobscheid and Corinna Lobscheid of Albany.
Match Day for student doctors held online
Student doctors from Western University of Health Sciences’ Lebanon campus celebrated Match Day on March 20, online to respect rules regarding physical distancing.
Instead of simultaneously opening envelopes at 9 a.m., students simultaneously checked their email to discover where they would spend the next chapter in their medical career journey. WesternU COMP-Northwest leveraged technology, celebrating with students, their families, and faculty and staff on a video conference call including more than 100 participants.
One hundred three students from the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest Class of 2020 placed in residency programs. Forty-nine placed into primary care fields including family medicine (21), internal medicine (13), pediatrics (eight) and OB-GYN (seven). Students also placed into emergency medicine residency programs (17); psychiatry (three); general surgery (six); one in neurology; two in child neurology; nine in anesthesiology; and others in other specialties.
Four students will train at Good Samaritan Regional Center in Corvallis.
Area students named to dean's list
Area students were named to the Pacific University fall semester dean’s list.
Lila Gay, Oliver Joss and Matthew Zaback, all of Corvallis, made the list, which recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s College of Arts & Sciences who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
