At Our Best (April 6)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albany resident makes dean’s list

Albany resident and Azusa Pacific University student Jeremiah Speten made the fall semester academic dean’s list at APU.

A major in acting for the stage and screen, Speten is honored for a semester academic standing of a 3.5 or better grade-point average. Speten is joined by 2,171 other students receiving the same honor.

Vet medicine students honored

At a ceremony held March 7 during the Oregon Veterinary Conference in Corvallis, the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association honored several for their service to the veterinary profession and animal health as part of its Awards of Excellence program.

The President’s Award is given to an individual or group who has made an exceptional contribution to veterinary medicine. Outgoing OVMA President Connie White honored the Oregon State University Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine students as a group for their dedication and enthusiasm. Students Ellie Alvey and Michelle Degnin accepted the award on the students’ behalf.

Albany resident continues Seabee tradition