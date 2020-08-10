At Our Best (Aug. 10)

Albany resident receives scholarship
The Oregon Seed Association’s Scholarship Committee recently recognized Megan Stewart of Albany with a Memorial Scholarship Award.
Stewart is in her senior year at George Fox University with a double major in journalism and psychology. She has volunteered throughout college and worked in jobs that allows her to give back to the community.
She recently worked as an observer for Providence Hospital, which included monitoring mental health patients in the emergency department. She also has participated in walks for the National Eating Disorder Association and the EPIK Project (Everyman Protecting Innocent Kids), which helps fight sex trafficking.
Stewart is co-editor-in-chief of the Crescent at George Fox, and has held a summer internship at the New Era in Sweet Home. She is an active member of the Northwest Hills Community Church in Corvallis, where she has worked in children’s ministry.
The scholarships are awarded to students related to an OSA member and enrolled in or planning to attend a college, university or trade school the following academic year. Students must be pursuing a program leading to at least a bachelor’s degree or trade school certificate.
Corvallis student named to dean’s list
Ellen Buford of Corvallis has been named to Colorado College’s 2019-20 dean’s list.
Buford was a senior at Colorado College during the 2019-20 academic year. Students who achieve a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher are named to the list, which is released once a year. To qualify, a student must complete seven units in the academic year, and those courses must be taken for a letter grade.
CHS alum receives doctorate
Devin Corrigan received a Doctorate of Medicine from Creighton University’s School Of Medicine on May 15.
In June, he began a pediatrics residency program at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Corrigan is a 2011 graduate of Corvallis High School, and the son of George and Lisa Corrigan of Corvallis.
