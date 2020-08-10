At Our Best (Aug. 10)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albany resident receives scholarship

The Oregon Seed Association’s Scholarship Committee recently recognized Megan Stewart of Albany with a Memorial Scholarship Award.

Stewart is in her senior year at George Fox University with a double major in journalism and psychology. She has volunteered throughout college and worked in jobs that allows her to give back to the community.

She recently worked as an observer for Providence Hospital, which included monitoring mental health patients in the emergency department. She also has participated in walks for the National Eating Disorder Association and the EPIK Project (Everyman Protecting Innocent Kids), which helps fight sex trafficking.

Stewart is co-editor-in-chief of the Crescent at George Fox, and has held a summer internship at the New Era in Sweet Home. She is an active member of the Northwest Hills Community Church in Corvallis, where she has worked in children’s ministry.

The scholarships are awarded to students related to an OSA member and enrolled in or planning to attend a college, university or trade school the following academic year. Students must be pursuing a program leading to at least a bachelor’s degree or trade school certificate.