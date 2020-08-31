At Our Best (Aug. 31)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students receive Samaritan scholarships

The Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation recently announced that four health career students have received the 2020 Larry A. Mullins Endowed Scholarship for Health Care Education for the 2020-21 academic year.

The recipients are Alexi Ismail of Corvallis, pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy degree in pharmaceutical sciences at Oregon State University; Colin Albi of Eugene, pursuing a Master of Science degree at the Oregon Health & Sciences University School of Nursing; Jodie Smalley of Corvallis, pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree through the Linn-Benton Community College Occupational Therapy Assistant Program; and Molly Sotero of Corvallis, pursuing a Master of Science degree in nursing at Georgetown University.

The Mullins Scholarship was established in 2003 by the board of directors of Samaritan Health Services. It was formed in honor of Mullins, the former president/CEO of Samaritan Health Services, after he completed his doctoral degree in health care administration from the Medical University of South Carolina. Mullins retired in 2018 following a 25-year career with Samaritan.

Mullins chairs the scholarship selection committee, and the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation administers it.