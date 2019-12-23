At Our Best (Dec. 23)

Corvallis students honored by club
The Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis recently announced winners of the Rotary Citizen-Scholar-Athlete Award for the fall sports season.
Those honored are Megan Brunell (girl’s soccer) and Logan Pawlowski (boy’s cross-country) of Crescent Valley High School, and Taylor Silbernagel (volleyball) and Raymond Ingersoll (boy’s cross-country) of Corvallis High School.
All four of these students displayed impressive accomplishments during the fall and throughout the year. The Rotary Citizen-Scholar-Athlete Award recognizes involvement and accomplishment in their sport, in the classroom, in school activity involvement and in community service.
Scholarship created in memory of physical therapist
The Margaret Bartlett DPT Memorial Scholarship has been created in honor of a longtime Corvallis physical therapist whose healing skills were well known in the Pacific Northwest and abroad.
Patients travelled from as far away as India and scheduled months in advance in order to get an appointment with Bartlett. She was also known as “Magic Hands.”
The scholarship will be granted annually to a second-year student who is pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at the Lebanon campus of Western University of Health Sciences. The student must demonstrate a talent for and commitment to manual therapy. Preference will be given to students from Oregon.
The Lebanon Doctor of Physical Therapy program will begin in 2022. Mishele Mennett, Barlett’s colleague and office manager, has worked closely with Western University to establish this scholarship.
Margaret Bartlett died in September of stomach cancer.
State forest distributes revenue to Linn County
The Oregon Department of Forestry recently released a report to state forest trust land counties highlighting economic, environmental and social accomplishments in 2019, including distributing $14.8 million in revenue to Marion, Linn and Clackamas counties.
At over 47,000 acres, portions of the Santiam State Forest lie in those counties. Linn County and local governments there will receive $5.8 million. Revenues are distributed based on timber sales within a particular jurisdiction.
Statewide, counties and local governments received record revenues of $86.9 million in fiscal year 2019, collected from timber sales on state-owned forests. Other highlights include replanting more than 3.1 million trees and hosting almost 40,000 campers at ODF campgrounds.
Albany girl packs 300 gift boxes for Christmas project
Brianna Wrightson, 13, of Albany packed 300 gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child this year.
Brianna, a member of Brownsville Baptist Church, saw a video about the project a few years ago and felt called to pack 10 boxes; she actually prepared 40. The next year, she produced 40. In her third year, she packed 300, working on the project all year.
Brianna asks people for donations of bottles and cans, returning them for the deposit. She also receives cash donations. She shops dollar stores and garage sales, and watches stores for sales, purchasing toys, hygiene products and school supplies for low prices. She also includes Christian literature in the boxes.
Operation Christmas Child is a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse International. Boxes are shipped all over the world to be given to children affected by war, poverty, famine, disease and natural disasters. Boxes also go to children living on American Indian reservations. The project started in 1990 and merged with Samaritan’s Purse in 1993. Since then, more than 168 million boxes have been delivered to children in 100 countries.