At Our Best (Dec. 23)

Corvallis students honored by club

The Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis recently announced winners of the Rotary Citizen-Scholar-Athlete Award for the fall sports season.

Those honored are Megan Brunell (girl’s soccer) and Logan Pawlowski (boy’s cross-country) of Crescent Valley High School, and Taylor Silbernagel (volleyball) and Raymond Ingersoll (boy’s cross-country) of Corvallis High School.

All four of these students displayed impressive accomplishments during the fall and throughout the year. The Rotary Citizen-Scholar-Athlete Award recognizes involvement and accomplishment in their sport, in the classroom, in school activity involvement and in community service.

Scholarship created in memory of physical therapist

The Margaret Bartlett DPT Memorial Scholarship has been created in honor of a longtime Corvallis physical therapist whose healing skills were well known in the Pacific Northwest and abroad.

Patients travelled from as far away as India and scheduled months in advance in order to get an appointment with Bartlett. She was also known as “Magic Hands.”