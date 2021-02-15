At Our Best (Feb. 15)

Albany woman makes honor roll
Cadence Goodwin of Albany earned a place on the Spokane Community College fall quarter honor roll.
Students on the honor roll earned a grade-point average of 3.0 or above.
Jefferson student named to dean's list
Cedarville University in Southwest Ohio recently released its fall dean's list.
Morgan Bruggeman of Jefferson appeared on the list. This recognition required Bruggeman to obtain a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
