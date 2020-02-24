At Our Best (Feb. 24)

Benton, Linn agencies receive tribal donations

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $214,791.52 to 51 organizations on Feb. 7 as it continued its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.

Benton and Linn county agencies receiving donations include the Philomath Youth Activities Club for food, supplies and busing for summer youth program to learn Siletz history and traditions, ending with youth attending the Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow in August; the Friends of the Scio Public Library for educational presenter and performer fees for a community-wide summer reading program;

The Kings Valley Charter School for an overnight science and outdoor learning field trip for third- to fifth-graders to OMSI’s Camp Gray in Newport; the Sweet Home Public Library to replace public access computers and software; $5,000 to the Canyon Gleaners in Mill City for food for a community food bank program;

The Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets for fruit and vegetable tokens to encourage children ages 5-12 to eat more fresh produce; the HIV Alliance for supplies for monthly care packages for people living with HIV in Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Benton and Marion counties; the Lebanon Gleaners for food for a community food bank program; the Philomath Community Gleaners for food for a community food bank program;