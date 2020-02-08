At Our Best (Feb. 8)

Corvallis resident receives academic honors

Northeastern University recognizes students who distinguish themselves academically.

Corvallis resident Lyla Stout, a Northeastern student majoring in electrical engineering, was named to the university’s fall semester dean’s list.

To achieve the distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during their college career.

Local students named to president’s list

Cora Waitkus Kim, Olivia Anne Molitor and Haley Mei Wilson, all of Corvallis, have earned placement on the Gonzaga University fall semester president’s list.

Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Corvallis students achieve academic distinction

Three Corvallis students earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College.

The students are Rajul Chikkalingaiah, Home School Clearing House; Alessandra McCann, Crescent Valley High School; and Eleanor Wolfe, Corvallis High School.