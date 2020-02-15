At Our Best (Feb. 15)

Corvallis student named to dean’s list
Wheaton College student Samuel Sparks of Corvallis was named to the fall semester dean’s list.
To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on the 4.0 scale.
Local residents named to dean's list
Three local students have been named to the University of Idaho’s fall dean’s list.
Students making the list include Niko A. Hansen of Corvallis, majoring in chemical and materials engineering; Sarah M. Cordier of Corvallis, majoring in civil and environmental engineering; and Zachary D. Short of Lebanon, majoring in health and human sciences education.
To be included on the dean’s list, U of I students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
Mid-valley residents qualify for dean’s list
Eastern Oregon University named 523 students to its fall term dean’s list.
Local students earning the distinction are Steen Johnson of Corvallis and John Essner of Monroe.
You have free articles remaining.
Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework.
Local arts organizations receive grants
Small grants that often make a large difference in ensuring arts access for Oregonians, especially in rural areas, have been awarded to 101 statewide arts organizations by the Oregon Arts Commission for fiscal year 2020.
FY2020 small operating grants were awarded to the following Benton and Linn county agencies: the Corvallis Guitar Society; the Corvallis Repertory Singers; Gallery Calapooia, Albany; and Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia, Albany.
Awarded to arts organizations in virtually every region of the state, Small Operating Grants are designed to provide operating support to arts organizations with budgets under $150,000.
Benton, Linn agencies receive tribal donations
The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $214,791.52 to 51 organizations on Feb. 7 as it continued its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
Benton and Linn county agencies receiving donations include $3,000 to the Philomath Youth Activities Club for food, supplies and busing for summer youth program to learn Siletz history and traditions, ending with youth attending the Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow in August; $2,500 to the Friends of the Scio Public Library for educational presenter and performer fees for a community-wide summer reading program;
$1,088.50 to the Kings Valley Charter School for an overnight science and outdoor learning field trip for third- to fifth-graders to OMSI’s Camp Gray in Newport; $4,125 to the Sweet Home Public Library to replace public access computers and software; $5,000 to the Canyon Gleaners in Mill City for food for a community food bank program;
$2,500 to the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets for fruit and vegetable tokens to encourage children ages 5-12 to eat more fresh produce; $2,000 to the HIV Alliance for supplies for monthly care packages for people living with HIV in Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Benton and Marion counties; $2,500 to the Lebanon Gleaners for food for a community food bank program; $4,700 to the Philomath Community Gleaners for food for a community food bank program;
$3,078 to the South Benton County Gleaners in Monroe for food for a community food bank program; $25,000 to Willamette Grange #52 in Philomath for an engineering evaluation and plan to repair the roof structure of building built in 1923 that is on National Register of Historic Places;
$32,392.31 to American Legion Post 10 in Albany for a first aid station, blood pressure cuff and first aid supplies; and $1,900 to the Philomath Police Department for a traffic speed alert message sign.