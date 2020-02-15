At Our Best (Feb. 15)

$1,088.50 to the Kings Valley Charter School for an overnight science and outdoor learning field trip for third- to fifth-graders to OMSI’s Camp Gray in Newport; $4,125 to the Sweet Home Public Library to replace public access computers and software; $5,000 to the Canyon Gleaners in Mill City for food for a community food bank program;

$2,500 to the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets for fruit and vegetable tokens to encourage children ages 5-12 to eat more fresh produce; $2,000 to the HIV Alliance for supplies for monthly care packages for people living with HIV in Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Benton and Marion counties; $2,500 to the Lebanon Gleaners for food for a community food bank program; $4,700 to the Philomath Community Gleaners for food for a community food bank program;

$3,078 to the South Benton County Gleaners in Monroe for food for a community food bank program; $25,000 to Willamette Grange #52 in Philomath for an engineering evaluation and plan to repair the roof structure of building built in 1923 that is on National Register of Historic Places;

$32,392.31 to American Legion Post 10 in Albany for a first aid station, blood pressure cuff and first aid supplies; and $1,900 to the Philomath Police Department for a traffic speed alert message sign.

