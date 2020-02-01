At Our Best (Feb. 1)

Brownsville student earns dean’s list recognition
Jessica Neal of Brownsville was among students earning dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the fall semester.
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Corvallis man receives academic honors
Northeastern University recognizes students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year.
Corvallis resident Mateo Rodriguez, who is majoring in bioengineering, was named to the university’s fall semester dean’s list.
To achieve the distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.
Corvallis residents named to dean's list
Two Corvallis residents of have earned placement on the Gonzaga University fall semester dean's list.
John Brick Jennings and Nathan Carter Remcho made the list. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Local student qualifies for dean's list
Seton Hall University recently announced that Alexa Zaback of Corvallis has qualified for the fall dean's list.
After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a grade-point average of 3.4, with no grades lower than C, qualify for the list.
Local organizations receive grants
Two Corvallis organizations recently received fiscal year 2020 Operating Support Grants from the Oregon Arts Commission.
Corvallis Arts Center Inc. received $7,232, and the Corvallis Youth Symphony Association received $4,248.
The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, initiatives and services. Nine commissioners appointed by the governor determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities.