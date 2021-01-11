At Our Best (Jan. 11)

STEM-CTE Hub awards microgrants

The Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub recently awarded its first round of Educator and Community-Based Organizations microgrants.

With evidence that COVID-19 is widening the existing systemic education and inequality gaps, the hub’s aim is to partner with educators and local nonprofit agencies to develop projects that reduce barriers and support students. Through this support, students will gain more access to meaningful science, technology, engineering, math (STEM), and career and technical education (CTE) opportunities.

A total of $78,019 was awarded to fund a total of 35 equity-focused, STEM-CTE related projects or initiatives.

P.E.O. Chapter awards scholarship

Jessica Bramlett has been awarded the Oregon Chapter S Scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter S in Corvallis.

Bramlett will use the scholarship for costs incurred while attending Pacific University to become certified as a physician’s assistant.

American Legion post receives grant

The Spirit Mountain Community Fund recently awarded $297,323 in grants to 15 nonprofit organizations in Benton, Clackamas, Lane, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Yamhill counties.