At Our Best (Jan. 18)

Tiffany Noone of Albany recently graduated with a Master of Science degree in nursing (family nurse practitioner).

Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, was founded in 1895 and is sponsored by Community of Christ.

Local students named to dean’s list

The University of Utah has named more than 9,700 students to its fall term dean’s list.

To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Local students named to the list include Sarajean Edwards of Albany, whose major is listed as physics; Jared Zollinger of Corvallis, whose major is listed as biomedical engineering; Sana Tepley of Corvallis, whose major is listed as ballet; Jake Brant of Corvallis, whose major is listed as operations & supply chain and information systems;

Jake Halaj of Lebanon, whose major is listed as finance; Kenan Conner of Philomath, whose major is listed as quantitative analysis of markets and organizations; and Lexi Zollinger of Corvallis, whose major is listed as pre-architectural studies.

