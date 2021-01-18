At Our Best (Jan. 18)

Corvallis resident named to dean’s list
Aditya Sriram of Corvallis was named to the fall term University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences dean’s list.
Students on the list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 grade-point for the semester.
Sriram is majoring in neuroscience.
Albany man earns master’s degree
Jeremiah Erskine of Albany earned a Master of Education degree from Concordia University, Nebraska, at the end of fall term.
Concordia University, founded in 1894, is an accredited, coeducational university in Seward, Nebraska.
Philomath student makes dean’s list
Olivia Hazelton of Philomath was named to the fall term dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University.
The list, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester grade-point average of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.
Hazelton is a peacebuilding and development major.
Albany woman graduates from university
Tiffany Noone of Albany recently graduated with a Master of Science degree in nursing (family nurse practitioner).
Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, was founded in 1895 and is sponsored by Community of Christ.
Local students named to dean’s list
The University of Utah has named more than 9,700 students to its fall term dean’s list.
To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Local students named to the list include Sarajean Edwards of Albany, whose major is listed as physics; Jared Zollinger of Corvallis, whose major is listed as biomedical engineering; Sana Tepley of Corvallis, whose major is listed as ballet; Jake Brant of Corvallis, whose major is listed as operations & supply chain and information systems;
Jake Halaj of Lebanon, whose major is listed as finance; Kenan Conner of Philomath, whose major is listed as quantitative analysis of markets and organizations; and Lexi Zollinger of Corvallis, whose major is listed as pre-architectural studies.
Local residents make dean’s list
The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University fall semester dean’s list: Seth Kelley of Albany; and Marcella Allen, Elizabeth Hamlin and Olivia Molitor of Corvallis.
Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.