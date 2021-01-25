At Our Best (Jan. 25)

CSC awards $2 million for housing

Since last July, Community Services Consortium, a community action agency providing assistance with housing, food, employment, education, utility bills and more to Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties, has awarded over $2 million in supportive funding to other local organizations working to house the homeless during the pandemic.

These are funds CSC received from state and federal funders that have been awarded to local organizations who applied through an open request for proposal and are working to shelter those affected by homelessness, COVID-19 and the wildfires. The funded organizations were C.H.A.N.C.E., Unity Shelter, Jackson Street Youth Services, Corvallis Housing First, Center against Rape and Domestic Violence and the Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center.

The awards include $1,039,527 for non-congregate shelter such as motels and micro-shelters, $939,850 to local homeless and domestic violence shelters and $139,038 for homeless outreach, for a total of $2,118,415.

In addition to awarding these supportive funds to community partners, CSC has also provided rental assistance to over 700 COVID-impacted households since last March.

