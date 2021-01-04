At Our Best (Jan. 4)

CHS alum appointed superior court judge
Corvallis High School and Oregon State University graduate Emily Sheldrick was appointed superior court judge in Clark County, Washington, by Gov. Jay Inslee on Dec. 9.
Sheldrick graduated from CHS in 1988, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude from OSU in 1992. After graduating from University of Washington Law School with honors in 1996, she began her legal career with a large firm in Seattle, and then opened a private practice in Vancouver, Washington, in 2000. Currently Sheldrick is the chief civil deputy prosecutor in Clark County, where she has been a prosecuting attorney since 2014.
DAR honors Lebanon teacher
The Santiam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented the Outstanding Teacher of American History Award to Brad Bauer, who teaches at Lebanon High School.
Bauer has taught American history and government classes for more than 30 years, and has been dedicated to making history come alive for his students.
Local students honored for achievement
Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester.
There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned at least 12 college-level credits.
The 1,546 students with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk follows their names below. The Dean’s List includes the 3,834 students earning GPAs of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Local students named to MSU’s president’s or dean’s lists, ordered according to their hometowns, follow.
Albany: Joseph Morse; Corvallis: Drew Ellingson, Olivia Filialuna, Jonathan Haberman, Ben Heap and Genevieve Nelson; Harrisburg: Reagan Hauke*; Jefferson: Ezekiel Gilbert; Philomath: Leo Dilles; and Scio: Rory Donley-Lovato.