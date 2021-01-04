 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
At Our Best (Jan. 4)
AT OUR BEST

At Our Best (Jan. 4)

{{featured_button_text}}
At Our Best image for 12-23

Each week “At Our Best” highlights the achievements of those in our community. It includes honors, awards and other recognition that is being earned by local residents. Please send or deliver such information, along with pictures of those honored, to the newspaper in care of news clerk Jane Stoltz, PO Box 130, Albany OR, 97322-0042 or news@gtconnect.com.

CHS alum appointed superior court judge

Corvallis High School and Oregon State University graduate Emily Sheldrick was appointed superior court judge in Clark County, Washington, by Gov. Jay Inslee on Dec. 9.

Sheldrick graduated from CHS in 1988, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude from OSU in 1992. After graduating from University of Washington Law School with honors in 1996, she began her legal career with a large firm in Seattle, and then opened a private practice in Vancouver, Washington, in 2000. Currently Sheldrick is the chief civil deputy prosecutor in Clark County, where she has been a prosecuting attorney since 2014.

DAR honors Lebanon teacher

The Santiam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented the Outstanding Teacher of American History Award to Brad Bauer, who teaches at Lebanon High School.

Bauer has taught American history and government classes for more than 30 years, and has been dedicated to making history come alive for his students.

Local students honored for achievement

Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester.

There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned at least 12 college-level credits. 

The 1,546 students with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk follows their names below. The Dean’s List includes the 3,834 students earning GPAs of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Local students named to MSU’s president’s or dean’s lists, ordered according to their hometowns, follow. 

Albany: Joseph Morse; Corvallis: Drew Ellingson, Olivia Filialuna, Jonathan Haberman, Ben Heap and Genevieve Nelson; Harrisburg: Reagan Hauke*; Jefferson: Ezekiel Gilbert; Philomath: Leo Dilles; and Scio: Rory Donley-Lovato.

+1 
Emily Sheldrick
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News