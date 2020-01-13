At Our Best (Jan. 13)

Samaritan awards nearly grants to local agencies

The five hospitals of Samaritan Health Services have awarded a total of $449,000 in social accountability grants to local service organizations, to be distributed over the next 12 months.

Social accountability grants are awarded within Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties. Funding decisions are made by committees consisting of employees and board members at each Samaritan-affiliated hospital. Funded programs address unmet needs of underserved populations and improve overall community health.

Social accountability grants are part of the larger Samaritan Community Benefit program, which encompasses the organization’s efforts to build healthier communities by providing direct and in-kind support for services such as health screenings, health professions education, health research and community health activities.

Community Benefit also encompasses the charity care that Samaritan provides to low-income patients. In 2018, Samaritan invested nearly $161 million in community benefit activities and services.

To be eligible for funding, programs must:

• Focus on unmet needs in underserved populations.