At Our Best (July 13)

Local residents named to presidents’ list
Several local residents earned placement on the Gonzaga University spring semester president’s list.
Making the list are Seth Kelley and Nicholas Smith, both of Albany; and John Jennings, Cora Kim and Haley Wilson, all of Corvallis.
Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
CHS grads receive scholarships
Three Corvallis High School Class of 2020 members were offered Merit Scholarships.
Borakan K. Haller was offered a Merit Scholarship award for use at Purdue University. Dylan A. Cox was offered a Merit Scholarship award for use at Oregon State University. Bridger Boggess was offered a Merit Scholarship award for use at University of Southern California.
Albany student named to dean’s list
Jessica Hall of Albany was named to the Pensacola Christian College spring semester dean’s list.
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the United States and from around the world.
Corvallis artists receive grants
In two rounds of fiscal year 2020 Career Opportunity Program grant awards, the Oregon Arts Commission and The Ford Family Foundation have collectively awarded $112,342 to 40 artists for career development projects.
Two Corvallis artists received Career Opportunity Program grant awards.
Jill Baker received $1,245 from the Oregon Arts Commission to support fees and travel for an immersive drawing workshop for practicing artists in Northern New Mexico to take place in May. Baker will be one of six artists participating in a session focusing on craft, materials and ideas relative to drawing.
Andrew Myers received $1,500 from the Oregon Arts Commission and $1,000 from the Ford Family Foundation to support professional photography of a curated solo exhibition of his work at the Bush Barn Art Center in Salem, including the design and publication of an exhibition catalogue.
Shedd resident named to honor roll
Fiona Stewart of Shedd was recently named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Academic Honor Roll after competing for the Alvernia University Golden Wolves women’s ice hockey team.
Stewart was one of 214 student-athletes to represent Alvernia University on the honor roll by excelling in the classroom with a semester grade-point average of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.
Stewart is studying athletic training at Alvernia and is a graduate of W.T. Woodson High School in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Albany student earns distinction
Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,700 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for spring 2020.
Brandon J. Cowling of Albany was named to the list.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
