At Our Best (July 13)

Two Corvallis artists received Career Opportunity Program grant awards.

Jill Baker received $1,245 from the Oregon Arts Commission to support fees and travel for an immersive drawing workshop for practicing artists in Northern New Mexico to take place in May. Baker will be one of six artists participating in a session focusing on craft, materials and ideas relative to drawing.

Andrew Myers received $1,500 from the Oregon Arts Commission and $1,000 from the Ford Family Foundation to support professional photography of a curated solo exhibition of his work at the Bush Barn Art Center in Salem, including the design and publication of an exhibition catalogue.

Shedd resident named to honor roll

Fiona Stewart of Shedd was recently named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Academic Honor Roll after competing for the Alvernia University Golden Wolves women’s ice hockey team.

Stewart was one of 214 student-athletes to represent Alvernia University on the honor roll by excelling in the classroom with a semester grade-point average of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.

Stewart is studying athletic training at Alvernia and is a graduate of W.T. Woodson High School in Fairfax County, Virginia.