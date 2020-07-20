At Our Best (July 20)

Four local residents were among those recognized.

Rich Taylor was named Benton County Master Gardener of the Year. Taylor has been involved in developing the Benton County Master Gardener Association website and is the go-to soil and compost delivery person for the demonstration garden.

The Linn County Master Gardener of the Year is Karin Magnuson, whose computer skills have contributed to the Albany through the Garden Gate garden tour fundraiser. She created the ticket, brochure and maps for the event.

The Benton County Behind the Scenes Award went to Lisa Borgerson. The increased success of Benton County Master Gardeners Association’s plant sales can be seen in her work. By developing a database, she has improved plant sale profitability and labeling accuracy.

The Linn County Behind the Scenes Award went to Jean Hamilton, a Master Gardener only since last year. Her work has impacted several projects, including the LCMGA Demonstration Garden, the Albany garden tour and the BEEvent.

Albany resident named to president’s list

Riley Doyle of Albany was named to the University of Alabama spring president’s list.