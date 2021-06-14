At Our Best (June 14)

Local students named to honor rolls
Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester.
There are two MSU honor roll lists, the president’s list and the dean’s list. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned in at least 12 college-level credits. The 1,487 students with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the semester were named to the president’s list. The dean’s list includes the 3,455 students earning GPAs of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Olivia Filialuna and Riley Weinmann of Corvallis made the president’s list. Genevieve Nelson and Meilo Seiter of Corvallis were named to the dean’s list. Rory Donley-Lovato of Scio also achieved the dean’s list.
Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours to be on either the president’s list or the dean’s list.
Benton County grads receive scholarships
During the spring, the OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop Foundation awarded $30,000 in scholarships to 10 Benton County high school students who will be attending Oregon State University as freshmen this fall.
Ten scholarships of $3,000 each were awarded to Sage Bothwell (Corvallis High School, Eneke Warnke and Becky Strandberg Honorarium), Emily Bourne (Santiam Christian High School, Marge Thornburgh and Beverly Taylor Memorial), Emma Ciechanowski (CHS, Joan and Roger Ryan Honorarium), Brooke Donner (West Albany High School, Helen Dickason and Sandra Ferguson Memorial), Julia Donner (WAHS, Leonora Kerr Memorial);
Joel Yi-Jie Lim (Crescent Valley High School, Jane Loomis Memorial), Casey McDaniel (Philomath High School, Lorraine Crowell Memorial), Jannah Moussaoui (Summit Learning Charter, Betty Slegel Memorial), Andrea Pauls (CHS, Robert and Jackie Cain Memorial) and Anna Reistad (CVHS, Dorothy Hopkins and Dorothy Weswig Memorial).
Several of these awards are named for past thrift shop volunteers and present club officers. Funding for the scholarships is made possible by thrift shop profits, donations and endowments.
Corvallis students achieve distinction
Several Corvallis students have earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.
Cameryn Greenough, Kiara Isaias-Day, Alasdair Padman and Eleanor Wolfe, all of Corvallis High School, received recognition, as did Alessandra McCann of Crescent Valley High School.
This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
WAHS alum graduates magna cum laude
Emma Brennan graduate magna cum laude on June 12 from the Honors College of Santa Clara University with both a Bachelor of Arts degree in music and a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
She is a fifth-generation graduate of SCU on her mother’s side. She is a 2017 graduate of West Albany High School.
Local residents named to dean’s list
Seth Kelley and Nicholas Smith, both of Albany, and Elizabeth Hamlin and Olivia Molitor of Corvallis earned placement on Gonzaga University’s spring semester dean’s list.
Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Corvallis student receives degree
Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, conferred 888 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 884 graduates, including Talithah Abbe of Corvallis, during spring commencement exercises on May 15 at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena.
Abbe earned a Master of Education degree in student development and leadership.
Local students named to honors list
Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, named 239 students to its spring semester honors list.
Juniors Florence Anderson and Michelle Peterson, both of Corvallis, appeared on the list.
Corvallis student earns doctorate
Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8.
Kate Lorenzen of Corvallis received a Doctor of Philosophy degree in mathematics.
Local student makes dean's list
Stella Rose-Wyatt, daughter of Elizabeth Wyatt of Corvallis, recently made the dean’s list at Hofstra University in New York for the fourth semester in a row.
The minimum grade-point average for the list is 3.5 during the pandemic.
Rose-Wyatt is a 2019 graduate of Corvallis High School.
Corvallis student receives master’s degree
Jason Ye of Corvallis has earned a Master of Science degree in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Ye was among 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during spring semester and were recognized during the institute’s 260th commencement exercises May 7 and 8.
Local students qualify for honor roll
Shelby Myrick-Duckett of Albany and Christina Worotikan of Corvallis achieved provost’s honor roll status for spring semester at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington.
To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.
Albany resident named to dean's list
Alex Delsman of Albany was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Delsman is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism.
To make the list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the semester and have no disqualifying grades.