At Our Best (June 14)

Local students named to honor rolls

Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester.

There are two MSU honor roll lists, the president’s list and the dean’s list. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned in at least 12 college-level credits. The 1,487 students with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the semester were named to the president’s list. The dean’s list includes the 3,455 students earning GPAs of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Olivia Filialuna and Riley Weinmann of Corvallis made the president’s list. Genevieve Nelson and Meilo Seiter of Corvallis were named to the dean’s list. Rory Donley-Lovato of Scio also achieved the dean’s list.

Benton County grads receive scholarships

During the spring, the OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop Foundation awarded $30,000 in scholarships to 10 Benton County high school students who will be attending Oregon State University as freshmen this fall.