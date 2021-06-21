At Our Best (June 21)

Sweet Home man makes dean’s list

Wesley Anderson of Sweet Home was named to the spring semester dean’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.

Anderson is majoring in computer science and engineering.

The list recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.

CHS alum earns degrees

Colleen Anne Corrigan, formerly of Corvallis, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Southern California Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences on May 15.

Corrigan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human biology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in nongovernmental organizations and social change. She was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and received the USC Order of Troy and Renaissance Scholar distinctions.

While at USC, Corrigan served as a Dornsife student ambassador and was president and trip lead of Peaks and Professors, USC’s outdoors club. She was involved in USC student government and USC Helenes, volunteered in local schools with the Joint Education Project, worked on several research projects, and studied in Australia.