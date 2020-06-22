At Our Best (June 22)

For the past three decades, Albany Peace Seekers has worked for peace, justice and human rights, locally and globally. The organization’s mission is to be a positive, nonviolent voice of conscience in the midst of aggression, war and injustice. In this world gripped by anxiety and fear, APS offers peaceful alternatives through education, advocacy and mutual support.

Corvallis teen graduates two years early

When you combine a beauty pageant contestant, star student and aspiring law enforcement officer, you’re talking about 15-year old Mira Batti of Corvallis.

Mira graduated two years ahead of her peers and was part of Oregon Connections Academy’s virtual commencement held June 6.

Mira is a member of the tuition-free, online K-12 public charter school’s Class of 2020, which includes nearly 500 graduates, the largest class in the school’s history. Even though Oregon Connections Academy moved the commencement to a virtual format due to social distancing, the event included many of the traditional elements of a graduation ceremony.