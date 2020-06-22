At Our Best (June 22)

Sweet Home student named to honor roll
Deanna R. Rounds of Sweet Home was named to the spring semester dean’s honor roll at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas.
Rounds is a junior majoring in general studies.
The honor roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.
CV alum receives degree
Marissa Joanne SooKyung Kullowatz Minato, an alumnus of Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, received a master’s degree in social work from George Fox University this spring.
Minato completed the two-year program with a 4.0 grade-point average, qualifying her for membership in Phi Alpha, an honor society for social work students. She works full time at the Perry Center, a psychiatric treatment center for young people in Portland. She grew up in Albany and earned a bachelor’s degree at Western Oregon University.
No formal graduation ceremonies were held, but Minato’s roommates held a Zoom graduation ceremony for her, complete with hooding.
PHS alum named to dean’s list
Olivia Hazelton, a peacebuilding and development major from Philomath, was named to the Eastern Mennonite University spring dean’s list.
The list, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester grade-point average of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.
Corvallis student graduates from Whitman
Rajul Chikkalingaiah of Corvallis received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Whitman College on May 24.
Chikkalingaiah was homeschooled.
Graduates were honored in a virtual commencement ceremony this year.
Peace award recipients announced
Albany Peace Seekers have honored a graduating senior at all three high schools with the $500 Peace Award every spring for the past 12 years.
Selected by their schools’ scholarship committees this year’s honorees are Lydia Creager of West Albany High School, McKayla Keuter of Albany Options School and Celeste Palma-Zavala of South Albany High School.
Students are recognized because their ways of being in the world promote peace, justice and inclusion, the criteria for the Peace Award.
For the past three decades, Albany Peace Seekers has worked for peace, justice and human rights, locally and globally. The organization’s mission is to be a positive, nonviolent voice of conscience in the midst of aggression, war and injustice. In this world gripped by anxiety and fear, APS offers peaceful alternatives through education, advocacy and mutual support.
Corvallis teen graduates two years early
When you combine a beauty pageant contestant, star student and aspiring law enforcement officer, you’re talking about 15-year old Mira Batti of Corvallis.
Mira graduated two years ahead of her peers and was part of Oregon Connections Academy’s virtual commencement held June 6.
Mira is a member of the tuition-free, online K-12 public charter school’s Class of 2020, which includes nearly 500 graduates, the largest class in the school’s history. Even though Oregon Connections Academy moved the commencement to a virtual format due to social distancing, the event included many of the traditional elements of a graduation ceremony.
Mira enrolled in Oregon Connections Academy last fall so she could complete her junior and senior years of high school all in one year. Her family enrolled Mira in Oregon Connections Academy because they believed it would give her the flexibility to combine two years into one.
On top of taking a heavy course load, Mira entered the Miss Oregon Teen USA competition, representing the Willamette Valley.
Local students named to honor rolls
Montana State University has announced its spring semester undergraduate honor rolls.
Several local students were named to the two honor rolls.
Jonathan Haberman, Ben Heap and Max Yelsa of Corvallis were named to the president’s list for earning a 4.0 grade-point average, as was Chase Boyd of Sweet Home. Corvallis residents Olivia Anderson, Drew Ellingson, Benjamin Nelson and Meilo Seiter were named to the dean’s list for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Students on either list must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Corvallis student graduates from college
Emily L. Shaw of Corvallis was one of 480 seniors who graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, on May 24, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Shaw, who majored in biology, attended Crescent Valley High School, and is the daughter of James and Lori Shaw of Corvallis.
Local woman inducted into honor society
Catherine Alexander of Corvallis was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Alexander was initiated at Eastern Oregon University.
Alexander is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!