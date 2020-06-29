At Our Best (June 29)

Jefferson student named to Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List
Cedarville University student Morgan Bruggeman of Jefferson, majoring in nursing, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring 2020. This recognition required Bruggeman to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
New Altrusa board members installed
Board members of the Altrusa Club of Corvallis, were installed at the June 3 virtual club meeting. Members of the club board are: President Bettina Schempf; President-elect Leigh Larkin; Secretary Nancy Lucas and Treasurer Gail Patterson. Altrusa Foundation board members will be Nancy Davis, Terri Cook, Ann Leen, Secretary Nancy Lucas and Treasurer Helen Kupeli.
The Altrusa Club of Corvallis was founded in 1956 and chartered in 1958. The Corvallis Club’s goal is to help people become self-sufficient.
Corvallis student named to Wheaton College Dean’s List
Wheaton College student Samuel Sparks of Corvallis, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning.
Oregon Farm Bureau local scholarship recipients
The Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarship Program, administered through the Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation, announced the scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 academic year.
Local student Kaitlyn Schumacher, Oregon State University, was identified to receive a $2,000 scholarship; Gracelyn Krahn, Linn-Benton Community College and Alexis Thomas, Brigham Young University, will receive a $1,500 scholarship.
The Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation, through its Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarship Project, offers scholarships to individuals preparing to continue their education through a junior college or a four-year college or university, with plans to study in an agricultural related major.
Local students named to Gonzaga University President’s and Dean’s list
Gonzaga University students John Jennings, Cora Kim and Haley Wilson, of Corvallis, have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Gonzaga students Gavin Bomber, Elizabeth Hamlin and Olivia Molitor, of Corvallis, have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students, offering 75 fields of study.
Local students graduate from University of Utah
Local students graduated from the University of Utah, in the first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on April 30. Graduates from the local area were Stephen Hinkle of Corvallis with a MA in English and Zach St. Clair of Philomath with a BME in Mechanical Engineering.
The class of 2020 was the first to graduate from the university since it was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities, an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!