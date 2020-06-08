At Our Best (June 8)

Award winners announced

Two local women will receive cash awards from Soroptimist International of Albany’s Live Your Dream Award.

Bree Hernandez of Albany received an award in the amount of $1,500. Hernandez, a single mother of two young boys, will use her award to continue her education. She attended Linn-Benton Community College for a year, but lost her financial aid and had to drop out when her husband left her to raise her oldest son on her own. When she returned to school 10 years later, she found she wasn’t eligible for financial aid.

A student with a 4.0 grade-point average, she first used her tax returns to pay for her education, then successfully petitioned to have her financial aid reinstated. She now is on track to earn an associate’s degree in criminal justice while working with the local nonprofit agency OneIIAnother to gain experience. She hopes to continue her studies at Western Oregon University and graduate with a bachelor’s degree on her way to becoming a parole officer in Oregon. She plans to use the funds to pay for books and tuition, and hopes to purchase tires for her car with any money left over.