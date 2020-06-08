At Our Best (June 8)

LBCC CARES raises $20,000 in a single day
Linn-Benton Community College announced more than $20,000 in contributions received in a single 24-hour period on May 12, during the college's first-ever "give day."
The day, titled "LBCC CARES," was hosted by the LBCC Foundation and benefitted critical funds for students facing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.
More than 180 community members both within and outside the college chose to make donations. To spur on the momentum, LBCC staff members issued hour-by-hour challenges throughout the day including a lip synch challenge, offering to wear a formal suit to zoom calls, shave off a beard, and more. One staff member even promised to dress up as the college's mascot -- Rocky the Roadrunner -- and go grocery shopping. In addition, the LBCC Foundation Board of Directors matched the first $3,500 worth of gifts.
Gifts are still being accepted. To contribute, visit www.linnbenton.edu/WeCare.
Harrisburg resident named to dean's list
Layten Briggs of Harrisburg has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Simpson University.
Briggs' major is business administration.
To be eligible for the list, a student must have a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher.
Award winners announced
Two local women will receive cash awards from Soroptimist International of Albany’s Live Your Dream Award.
Bree Hernandez of Albany received an award in the amount of $1,500. Hernandez, a single mother of two young boys, will use her award to continue her education. She attended Linn-Benton Community College for a year, but lost her financial aid and had to drop out when her husband left her to raise her oldest son on her own. When she returned to school 10 years later, she found she wasn’t eligible for financial aid.
A student with a 4.0 grade-point average, she first used her tax returns to pay for her education, then successfully petitioned to have her financial aid reinstated. She now is on track to earn an associate’s degree in criminal justice while working with the local nonprofit agency OneIIAnother to gain experience. She hopes to continue her studies at Western Oregon University and graduate with a bachelor’s degree on her way to becoming a parole officer in Oregon. She plans to use the funds to pay for books and tuition, and hopes to purchase tires for her car with any money left over.
Kassy Ketchum of Jefferson overcame a 2018 health scare to earn a 4.0 GPA while caring for her adopted son and working at the Oregon Veteran’s Home in Lebanon. Ketchum’s passion is health care. She is interested in medical policy, law and procedure, and plans to use her award while she is working toward a degree and a nine-month training program for administrators in training for the Oregon Department of Veteran’s Affairs. Ketchum will combine her award of $1,000 with her student loans so she can finish her prerequisites.
Local mentor receives Scouting's highest volunteer award
Tasha Dodge, local youth mentor of the Calapooia District of the Cascade Pacific Council, Boy Scouts of America, was presented the prestigious volunteerism award on May 26, at a special virtual recognition ceremony in her honor.
The Silver Beaver Award is the top award that a local Boy Scout council can bestow upon a volunteer mentor. Recipients are selected by confidential nominations of adult peers. Only one award may be presented for every 60 troops, making it a prominent honor.
Local student graduates magna cum laude from Colorado College
Ellen Buford of Corvallis, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Colorado College. Buford was one of 524 undergraduates to be celebrated virtually by Colorado College on May 31.
Due to the Class of 2020 being unable to receive degrees in person, Colorado College sent each graduate a celebratory graduation box with caps, tassels and other gifts. In addition, Colorado College President Jill Tiefenthaler sent each graduate an individualized congratulatory video.
An in-person, on-campus Commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 has been rescheduled for May 30, 2021.
Lebanon local's son named 2019 Field Grade Officer of the Year
Navy Lt. Cmdr. Warren K. Blackburn has been named the 2019 Field Grade Officer of the Year for the United States Transportation Command.
Selection is based on the individual's exemplary duty performance, job knowledge, leadership qualities, teamwork ethic, personal achievements and record of supporting and serving the community.
Blackburn, the son of Bill Blackburn of Lebanon, and husband of Lani Blackburn of Shiloh, Ill., is currently serving as transportation logistics officer, strategic mobility analyst with the United States Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. He has served in the military for 20 years.
District student composers invited to perform at festival
The Oregon Music Teachers Association Linn-Benton District announced that three student composers have been invited to perform at the Oregon State Composition Festival to be held in June.
Congratulations are given to Honored Composers Jasper Hitchman, Corinna Lobscheid and Oliver Kurth. Bravo.
Albany Boys & Girls Club Foundation announces scholarship recipients
Four graduating seniors from South Albany High School have been awarded scholarships from the Boys & Girls Club of Albany Scholarship Fund.
The BGCA Scholarship Fund normally awards one senior the amount of $6,000 annually for two years. Due to the difficulty of picking only one applicant from the applicant pool by the the selection committee, the Foundation awarded three additional scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each to two students and $1,000 to a third student.
Melanie Gamboa, who will be pursuing a career in teaching and attending Western Oregon University, was awarded the 2020 BGCA Scholarship. Brissa Lopez Perez, along with her twin sister Shayla Lopez Perez, were also scholarship recipients and will be the first members of their family to attend college. Shayla will pursue a career in nursing while attending Western Oregon University along with her sister Brissa, who will be pursuing a career in social work. Ivan Torres, the final recipient, plans to attend the University of Oregon to pursue a business degree. He is the first in his family to graduate from high school.
The Foundation extends its congratulations to all of the recipients and commends them for their hard work, dedication and determination.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!