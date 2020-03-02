At Our Best (March 2)

CHS alum named to dean's list

Colleen Corrigan was named to the University of Southern California’s Dornsife College of Arts and Sciences fall dean's list.

Corrigan is a 2017 graduate of Corvallis High School and is double-majoring in human biology and nongovernmental organizations and social change. She is spending will spend spring semester studying in Melbourne, Australia. She is the daughter of George and Lisa Corrigan.

To be named to the list, students must be carrying at least 12 graded credits and achieve a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.

CHS team to compete in science bowl

A team of students from Corvallis High School will participate in a competition to determine the team to represent the region in the high school National Finals of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s National Science Bowl.

The winning team members from the regional competition will receive all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, D.C., to compete in the National Finals of DOE’s National Science Bowl from April 30 to May 4. The winner of the national competition will win prizes for the team members and their school.

