At Our Best (March 29)

The scholarship has been founded in honor of longtime member and former president Jeanne James, who died last fall.

The Larry and Jeanne James Memorial Scholarship provides funds for girls to attend business-related conventions and events, in memory of Jeanne’s long career in banking locally and because Larry and Jeanne have always been avid supporters of the high school.

Awards given at brunch

The annual Corvallis Area Alumnae Panhellenic Recognition Brunch took place Feb. 29 at the Clubhouse at Adair.

CAAP President Amy Johnson, a Kappa Kappa Gamma alumna, presided. Leta E. Gorman, counsel for Bullivant Houser, presented “Ethical Responsibility.” Ed Ray, retiring Oregon State University president and regular supporter of the CAAP brunch, brought greetings as well.

The Dr. Jo Anne Trow Scholarship was awarded to Amanda Gamboa, a collegiate member of Kappa Delta, for her academic achievement, service, and campus and fraternity leadership. The program also recognized the philanthropic endeavors of Sigma Kappa, Alpha Chi Omega and Alpha Gamma Delta.

Scholastic achievement for highest sorority chapter average for the past calendar year went to Kappa Alpha Theta. Recognition of sororities with grade-point averages above the OSU all-women’s average were as follows: three terms, Kappa Alpha Theta and Kappa Delta; two terms, Alpha Chi Omega, Alpha Omicron Pi, Delta Gamma, Kappa Kappa Gamma and Sigma Kappa; one term, Chi Omega. Chi Omega won the Most Improved GPA recognition.

