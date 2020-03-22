At Our Best (March 22)

Corvallis resident receives degree
Boston University awarded academic degrees to 2,286 students in January.
Among the graduates was Ryushin S. Hart of Corvallis, who received a Master of Social Work degree in social work.
Lebanon team wins OBOB regional contest
Riverview Elementary School in Lebanon won the regional Oregon Battle of the Books reading contest on Feb. 29.
The regionals took place in Woodburn. Coaches Stacy Poe and Lori Mills have led their teams to regional wins three years in a row.
Clubs award scholarships to Benton County students
You have free articles remaining.
The Philomath Rotary Club, the After 5 Rotary Club, the Greater Corvallis Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Corvallis recently awarded 16 $1,000 scholarships to Benton County high school students.
Students who received scholarships are Brooke Aduviri, Corvallis High School; Zoey Bailey of CHS; Jamie Chambers of Philomath High School; Sawyer Cleveland of Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis; Claire Connor of CHS; Reya Fairbanks of PHS; Emma Koch of Monroe High School; Nichole Langpap of CHS;
Emma Matthews of PHS; Hailey Matthews of PHS; Grace Miller of Santiam Christian High School in Adair Village; Elsa A. Moreno Rangel of CVHS; Jeremy Schaffer of PHS; Lindsey Schell of PHS; and Geneva Wolfe of CVHS.
The scholarships are awarded to help defer tuition costs at the college or community college of the winners’ choice.
Lodge hosts state president's visit
The Corvallis Elks Lodge recently hosted Elks State President Mary Williams and her husband, Dudley, for her visit to South Central District.
The dinner was served by members of the local Army National Guard in uniform, in recognition of Mary Williams’ affinity for active-duty members and veterans.
During the event, the Corvallis Elks presented a check to Williams in the amount of $1500, which will be donated in her name to the Elks Children’s Eye Clinic at Casey Institute. The children’s clinic is one of the lodge’s state projects, along with Meadowood Springs Speech and Hearing Camp for children. The lodge also collected more than 200 pairs of glasses, which will be donated to Lions Club International through Williams.