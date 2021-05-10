At Our Best (May 10)

LBCC celebrates incoming students
On April 15, 47 new students committed to pursuing technical education degrees at Linn-Benton Community College during the National Coalition of Certification Centers Letter of Intent Signing Day.
Local students who committed to LBCC include Corey Aja, Welding & Fabrication Technology/Industrial Pipe Trades, Fitting & Welding, Philomath; Timothy Chadd, Welding & Fabrication Technology, Lebanon; Hunter Coulter, Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology, Sweet Home; Tyler Dodge, Welding & Fabrication Technology, Corvallis; Jackson Edewards, Automotive Technology, Corvallis; Ian Farrell, Culinary Arts, Corvallis; Jesse Freeman, Machine Tool Technology, Corvallis; Brandon Gable, Welding & Fabrication Technology/Industrial Pipe Trades, Fitting & Welding, Albany; Jonah Gibbons, Machine Tool Technology, Corvallis;
Zachary Halsey, Automotive Technology, Albany; Charisma Hardee, Welding & Fabrication Technology/Industrial Pipe Trades, Fitting & Welding, Lebanon; Larry Henry, Welding & Fabrication Technology, Albany; Gavyn Hillsman, Automotive Technology, Brownsville; Anthony Holden, Welding & Fabrication Technology, Lebanon; Joshua Hooper, Non-Destructive Testing & Evaluation, Albany; Jose Ibarra Nunez, Automotive Technology, Corvallis; Keegan Jensen, Mechatronics, Sweet Home; Rylan Kutsch, Automotive Technology, Lebanon; Jesse Lancaster, Welding & Fabrication Technology, Albany; Zachary (Zulu) Leskovec, Machine Tool Technology, Corvallis;
Shelly Loewen, Practical Business Management, Albany; Andrew Lofton, Machine Tool Technology, Lebanon; Greg Nicosia, Accounting Technology, Albany; Flynn Reeve, Automotive Technology, Sweet Home; Jacob Rutledge, Machine Tool Technology, Philomath; Jordan Socia, Networking & Systems Administration, Albany; Spencer Solberg, Welding & Fabrication Technology, Albany;
Zander Stolp, Heavy Equipment/Diesel — Construction Forestry Management, Harrisburg; Benjamin Stroda, Mechatronics, Harrisburg; Jordan Toews, Mechatronics, Albany; Bryan Vargas-Juarez, Welding & Fabrication Technology/Industrial Pipe Trades, Fitting & Welding, Corvallis; and Ivan Wilson, Mechatronics, Albany.
Local carbon offset fund makes first distributions
First quarter 2021 distributions from public donations to the Corvallis Interfaith Climate Justice Committee’s Corvallis Carbon Offset Fund have been made to four local organizations with programs reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The fund gave $200 each to the Marys River Watershed Council and the Community Services Consortium Weatherization Program, and $100 each to Seeds for the Sol and the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Solarize Corvallis Program.
The idea for the fund grew out of a few local people’s desire in 2018 to support local greenhouse gas reduction projects instead of buying carbon offsets from a state or national organization supporting projects far away. Thereby dollars are kept in the local economy and people can see the results of projects they help fund.
Initiation of the Corvallis Carbon Offset Fund moved forward with endorsement by the city of Corvallis’ Imagine Corvallis Action Network, support from the Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board, and an agreement with the nonprofit Corvallis Environmental Center to serve as the fund’s fiscal agent.
Albany student performs in percussion show
Danae Greig of Albany was one of four Central College students who performed in the Percussion Ensemble during “Percussion Extravaganza” on April 24 at Douwstra Auditorium in Pella, Iowa.
Central is a private, four-year liberal arts college.
Grace Center receives funds
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative hosted a social media contest on Earth Day.
Five local nonprofit agencies each received $200. Locally, Grace Center for Adult Day Services, Corvallis, received funds.
Local agencies awarded grants
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust recently released its Winter 2021 Grants Report.
The report details 78 grants totaling more than $14.5 million to nonprofit agencies serving the Pacific Northwest and 29 grants totaling more than $6.5 million to nonprofits serving communities in Oregon.
The Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany received $190,000 for new development staff to enhance services for youth and families. Oregon State University in Corvallis received $493,500 for a continuous flow reactor to advance chemical discovery, synthesis and manufacturing.
Since opening in 1975, the Murdock Trust has awarded nearly 7,500 grants to nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest, totaling $1.13 billion.