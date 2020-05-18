At Our Best (May 18)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lebanon women initiated into honor society

Mary Mahoney and Natasha Perry, both of Lebanon, recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Both were initiated at Western Oregon University.

Benton County students receive scholarships

Monroe High School senior Callie Horning and Philomath High School senior Derek Thompson are among 10 high school seniors to receive a $2,000 Tomorrow’s Leadership Today Scholarship from Oregon State Credit Union.

Horning plans to attend George Fox University this fall. Thompson will attend Portland State University.

The credit union annually awards $20,000 divided evenly among 10 local high school students. Each recipient is a member of the credit union, is a senior at a high school within the credit union’s 24-county service area and will attend an in-state college or university this fall.

The annual TLT scholarship program honors overall excellence within the credit union’s 4,400 teen members. Over the last 22 years, 221 students have received more than $260,000 in assistance towards their college educations.