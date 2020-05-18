At Our Best (May 18)

Lebanon women initiated into honor society
Mary Mahoney and Natasha Perry, both of Lebanon, recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Both were initiated at Western Oregon University.
Benton County students receive scholarships
Monroe High School senior Callie Horning and Philomath High School senior Derek Thompson are among 10 high school seniors to receive a $2,000 Tomorrow’s Leadership Today Scholarship from Oregon State Credit Union.
Horning plans to attend George Fox University this fall. Thompson will attend Portland State University.
The credit union annually awards $20,000 divided evenly among 10 local high school students. Each recipient is a member of the credit union, is a senior at a high school within the credit union’s 24-county service area and will attend an in-state college or university this fall.
The annual TLT scholarship program honors overall excellence within the credit union’s 4,400 teen members. Over the last 22 years, 221 students have received more than $260,000 in assistance towards their college educations.
To learn more about Oregon State Credit Union’s scholarships, grants and community education program, visit oregonstatecu.com.
Corvallis woman graduates from university
Libby Smith of Corvallis graduated May 9 with Bachelor of Science degree in health studies from Boise State University.
Smith was among nearly 2,800 students eligible for degrees. Boise State celebrated their achievements with the university’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on May 9.
Corvallis students receive scholarships
Earlier this month, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners.
The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in college studies.
Corvallis scholarship winners are Pranav J. Kolluri of Crescent Valley High School, probable career field: engineering; and Leonardo S. Sun, also of CVHS, probable career field: surgical medicine.
