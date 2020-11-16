At Our Best (Nov. 16)

Artists in residence announced

The Arts Center has announced its 2020-21 Artists in Residence recipients.

The Artist Accelerator chose six emerging artists for residency this fall and winter. These artists are Eileen Hinckle, Citlalmina Rios, Caitlin Rose, Cora Freyer, Jill Myer and Jess Felix.

Residents complete a professional development series and studio work, and will be showcased in an exhibit Feb. 11 through March 27, 2021. Residents spend three months preparing for the exhibit with studio spaces hosted by The Arts Center and the Downtown Corvallis Association. They also completed the Artist Accelerator program, which focuses on professional and business development. The Artist Accelerator boasts opportunities for education, community and visibility for emerging artists.

Hinckle recently finished the “Greetings from Corvallis” mural, and has completed murals in multiple countries. Her art uses silkscreen, spray paint and collage, and other media. Rios uses poetry and cyanotypes and photographs to address trauma and tell untold stories. Rose is a contemporary choreographer and dancer. Freyer is a painter exploring landscape and texture. Felix is a ceramic artist, and Myer is a watercolor and encaustic painter.

Lodge names scholarship winners