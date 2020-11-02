At Our Best (Nov. 2)

Local students enroll at university

The Honors College at the University of Utah welcomed 2,321 students for fall semester, including the following local students:

Jake Brant of Corvallis, whose major is listed as information systems and operations and supply chain; and Jake Halaj of Lebanon, whose major is listed as finance.

CHS students commended in scholarship program

Matt Boring, principal of Corvallis High School, announced last week that several students have been named Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Boring presented a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, to CHS seniors Aidan Evans, Allie Greenwood, Edward Hu and Olivia Remcho.

