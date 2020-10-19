At Our Best (Oct. 19)

Albany woman named to dean's list

Sarah Cummins of Albany was named to the Eastern Oregon University summer term dean’s list.

Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

Local residents join Biola community

Josephine Risinger of Albany and Joel Shungu of Corvallis began attending Biola University this fall.

Biola’s incoming class represents a group of individuals who hail from 47 states and U.S. territories and 34 countries around the world. Students began classes remotely on Aug. 31 through “Biola at Home,” the university’s new digital experience of a Biola education.

