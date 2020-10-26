At Our Best (Oct. 26)

Local students named to dean’s list
Several local students were named to the Eastern Oregon University spring term dean’s list.
Appearing on the list are Sarah Cummins and Samuel Wilson of Albany; Sarah Ingledue and Steen Johnson of Corvallis; Peyton Whitehead of Lebanon; and Jeffrey Schiminsky of Philomath.
Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
Benton County students receive scholarships
Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413 has announced the winners of its annual Scholarships Contest.
Sebastian Law of Corvallis High School received a $2,000 award and is attending Seattle University. Brody Gerig of Philomath High School received a $1,000 award and is attending Corban University. Evan McDaniel of PHS received a $500.00 award and is attending Oregon State University. Avery Hsieh of CHS received a $2,000 award and is attending Vanderbilt University.
Sarah Forester of CHS received a $1,000 award and is attending Linfield University. Taylor Sibernagel received a $500 reward and is attending University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.
CEO earns award
Helen Higgins, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, recently received the Horizon Award.
The recipient of this award is chosen by the Boys & Girls Club of America Pacific Region staff members based on their knowledge of the CEO’s organization.
The Horizon Award is given to a professional staff member who has demonstrated performance that reaches beyond the local club to benefit the movement and is recognized for having a vision that is looking “over the horizon” for the betterment of youth and the BGC movement.
Ryan Scheel, BGCA lead director for organizational development for the Pacific Region, nominated Higgins because of her work over the past 14 years to build one of the strongest clubs in Oregon, serving 8,755 youth annually.
Higgins led the construction of the $6 million Johnson Center for Youth Excellence, which provides mental health access, a dental clinic, career exploration and job skills development to county youth in teen-focused programming at the club.
The award will be presented at the 2020 BGCA Virtual Leadership Conference on Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!