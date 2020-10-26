At Our Best (Oct. 26)

Helen Higgins, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, recently received the Horizon Award.

The recipient of this award is chosen by the Boys & Girls Club of America Pacific Region staff members based on their knowledge of the CEO’s organization.

The Horizon Award is given to a professional staff member who has demonstrated performance that reaches beyond the local club to benefit the movement and is recognized for having a vision that is looking “over the horizon” for the betterment of youth and the BGC movement.

Ryan Scheel, BGCA lead director for organizational development for the Pacific Region, nominated Higgins because of her work over the past 14 years to build one of the strongest clubs in Oregon, serving 8,755 youth annually.

Higgins led the construction of the $6 million Johnson Center for Youth Excellence, which provides mental health access, a dental clinic, career exploration and job skills development to county youth in teen-focused programming at the club.

The award will be presented at the 2020 BGCA Virtual Leadership Conference on Tuesday.

