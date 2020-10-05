At Our Best (Oct. 5)

Coffee business raises money for local organizations

Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers raised $496,900 for organizations that support the community’s youth during its 10th annual Buck for Kids day, which took place Sept. 18.

Dutch Bros donated $1 from every drink sold to local organizations handpicked by Dutch Bros crews for their commitment to creating a brighter future for children.

Buck for Kids is one of Dutch Bros’ annual events for giving back to the community. With the help of its customers, the company has raised more than $3 million for youth organizations since the program started in 2011. Local franchisees and operators choose which organizations they’d like to support, ensuring every dollar stays local. Recipients include nonprofit agencies focused on alleviating hunger, preventing child abuse, starting mentorship programs and providing medical treatment for children.

More than 400 shops in nine states took part in the giveback, including locations in Benton and Linn counties.

Foundation announces scholarship recipients