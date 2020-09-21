At Our Best (Sept. 21)

Local students named Semifinalists for scholarships
On Sept. 9, oﬃcials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 semiﬁnalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be oﬀered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semiﬁnalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.
Local semifinalists are Abraham Z. Bartholomew of West Albany High School; Bailey R. Benedict and Petra C. Chinsangaram of Corvallis High School; and Alicia A. Cheng, Kevin T. Dai and Erica C. Wood of Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis.
CV graduate named student of the year
Leonardo Sun, a 2020 graduate of Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, was awarded Kiwanis Student of the Year for 2019-20 by the Kiwanis Club of Corvallis.
Sun received a $1,000 scholarship toward his college tuition. He will attend Yale University this fall, studying biology.
The Kiwanis program recognizes local high school seniors who either excel academically or have shown substantial academic improvement, along with having good citizenship and a great deal of community service.
Sun was a valedictorian. He maintained a grade-point average of 4.0, and was a National Merit Scholarship winner, an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, and a U.S. Presidential Scholar. He was also the president of the Connect7 Club at the school, the secretary of the student council and a member of the CVHS varsity soccer team. Sun volunteers in local organizations including the South Corvallis Food Bank and Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
Credit union donates $55,000 to wildfire relief
Oregon State Credit Union is donating $55,000 to help Oregon residents recover and rebuild after this year’s devastating wildfires.
The credit union will donate $50,000 to United Way to provide relief to evacuees in Linn, Benton, Lincoln, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties; and another $5,000 to the Linn County Wildfire Victims Fund.
Blake Pang, president and CEO of United Way of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties, said the United Way Wildfire Emergency Fund will provide flexible resources to nonprofit organizations in the region working directly with those who have been impacted or displaced.
Oregon State Credit Union President/CEO Rick Hein said the donation is a reflection of the credit union’s social purpose.
