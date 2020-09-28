At Our Best (Sept. 28)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis fiddler wins contest

Winners of the Tennessee State Oldtime Fiddle Championships, which were held virtually this year, were announced Aug. 24.

Corvallis fiddler Starr McMullen won the Senior Division, and is now the 2020 Tennessee State Senior Fiddle Champion. She is also the current Oregon State Senior Fiddle Champion and a former National Senior Fiddle Champion. Her performance is posted on the Facebook page, which shows the winners in each division, https://www.facebook.com/tnfiddlers.

Kiwanis scholarships awarded

The Kiwanis Club of Corvallis recently awarded its scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Student of the Year Scholarship Awards ($1,000 each) went to Journey Lipscomb of Corvallis High, who is attending Pitzer College in California; and Leo Sun of Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, who is attending Yale University in Connecticut. From College Hill High School, the Student of the Quarter Award winners ($200 each) went to Bryant Poot-Romero and Caty Alvaraz.

Albany woman accepted to wind ensemble

Danae Greig of Albany is one of 22 students in the Symphonic Wind Ensemble at Central College of Pella, Iowa, for the 2020-21 academic year.