Perkins plans another run for Senate

Wyden, who moved up to the Senate from a House seat in 1996 in a special election after the resignation of Republican Bob Packwood, is expected to be seeking his fifth full term in 2022.

In the interview, Perkins noted that Republicans need to do a better job of reaching conservative and moderate voters in the Portland area. She added that “I want to continue learning from Oregonians what they value.”

Here is the text of the email exchange, which has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Question: In 2014 you received about 2% of the vote in your Senate primary run. This year you won the primary and received nearly 40% in the general election. Thoughts on how far you have come?

Answer: Since I started this journey in 2014 I am pleased with how far I have come and how I have grown personally. I have softened in many areas, yet have remained steadfast in my convictions of what our country was founded upon and how we can continue to prosper as a nation.

Q: What factors do you think led to your rise to prominence in the state?