Perkins speaks out on dismissal from HRC

The article followed a report from August that detailed statements Perkins had made both on her social media and during an interview where, again, she spoke on the record with the knowledge she was being recorded.

Perkins said she told youth at a protest for racial equity in Albany that Planned Parenthood was created to “get rid of the Black population” and during an interview in August said that the well-documented practice of redlining was not responsible for the wealth gap between Black and white families. Instead, Perkins said, the financial disparity was caused by a government mandate that Black fathers could not be present in the home as a condition of receiving welfare payments. She also stated the LGBTQ+ community was making a lifestyle choice, questioned the death of George Floyd and disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement.

She said in August, and repeated on Wednesday, that former City Councilor Rich Kellum asked her to apply to the HRC for “three years.” Former councilor Bill Coburn eventually appointed her in 2019.

“I didn’t take (the appointment) lightly,” Perkins said on Wednesday.

In August, Perkins questioned the necessity of the HRC.