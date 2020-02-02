Peter Greenberg:A chat with the guru of solar

“The more solar that gets built, the cheaper it gets to manufacture and the cheaper it gets to manufacture the more that is sold. This is a good circle.”

Going global

“I always have liked to travel,” said Greenberg, who adds “I might as well travel with a purpose.”

In recent years Greenberg has boldly taken his energy expertise where no one has gone before. To simpler places that skipped all of the earlier phases of the Industrial Revolution. People in remote villages of Peru, Nicaragua and Haiti have never had to wean themselves off of coal or oil. They never had it to begin with.

Working with nongovernmental agencies such as Twende Solar and Grid Alternatives, Greenberg and his pals figured out that the key was learning what the villagers wanted. They wanted one light bulb and a way to charge a cell phone. How simple is that?

Think about it. The weather doesn’t make air conditioning or heating necessary. And the infrastructure would cost too much anyway. But think how much power, information power, a cell phone can give someone in a remote village. They can’t afford books or a library but you can give them Kindle.