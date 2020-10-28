Petit new Parks & Rec director in Corvallis

Meredith Petit almost went to Oregon State University. During her tour there she learned that you can major in parks and recreation management in the College of Forestry.

She got her bachelor’s degree in the field at Northern Arizona University and went to work in the Southern California cities of El Segundo and Agoura Hills.

Now, though, she is back in Corvallis as the city’s new director of Parks and Recreation.

“I always look back on that decision,” she said in an interview Wednesday, her third day on the job. “It was one of those lucky moments for me to find (the field to pursue) early on. I’ve always been attracted to the area, I have a sister in Seattle and I lived there when I was in elementary school.

“I never really saw myself staying in L.A. as long as I did. I might have left sooner if not for the beach.”

Petit moved to Corvallis from Redondo Beach.

During visits to Corvallis in July and August she hiked at Bald Hills, Chip Ross and in the Peavy Arboretum area of the McDonald-Dunn Forest. Her “local” spot since she moved to town is Willamette Park.