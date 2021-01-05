Pharmacies, private clinics still seeking answers on vaccine availability

“That certainly complicates things a lot,” Augerot said. “There’s communication going on at every single geographic level between all of those multiple parties, and no parameters laid out.”

It was the first official meeting for new Commissioner Nancy Wyse, who replaces Annabelle Jaramillo after being sworn in Monday.

Augerot was nominated by Wyse and voted in by the three-member board as the group’s chair for 2021. Commissioner Pat Malone was the previous chair. Wyse was nominated by Augerot and voted in as the new vice chair.

Samaritan Health Services is part of the state’s Phase 1A of vaccine distribution and has received some of the roughly 200,000 doses initially allocated to Oregon.

OHA reports about 1,000 doses have been administered in Benton County. Hoffman says that information is lagging because vaccinators have 72 hours to report their numbers, and she believes that Benton County’s number is on the rise.

Those working in urgent care and nursing are in the first of four parts of Phase 1A, along with emergency medical services providers and first responders, who have begun to be vaccinated in a collaborative effort between Benton and Linn counties, she said.