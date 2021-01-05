Pharmacies, private clinics still seeking answers on vaccine availability

There are still many questions to be answered as to how Oregon pharmacies and private clinics will receive COVID-19 vaccine doses when they are available.
Do doses for those providers come from the state through the Oregon Health Authority, or will there be a parallel commercial channel for those types of businesses?
Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot asked that question of Suzanne Hoffman, the county health department director, Tuesday morning during the Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
“All of the above, but we’re not clear on that either,” Hoffman said, noting that questions have been directed to OHA, which itself is trying to gather answers.
Hoffman said there are federal partnerships with commercial pharmacies, including one that targets long-term care facilities and another that works with other high-priority vaccination groups.
Benton County health officials have been talking with local pharmacies to figure out what is happening.
“It’s challenging for the local health department to play its role in ensuring timely and accurate distribution if we don’t know who’s getting it and when,” Hoffman said.
She added that some health departments in the state have been contacted by commercial pharmacies wanting to work together, but there are still a lot of outstanding questions.
“That certainly complicates things a lot,” Augerot said. “There’s communication going on at every single geographic level between all of those multiple parties, and no parameters laid out.”
It was the first official meeting for new Commissioner Nancy Wyse, who replaces Annabelle Jaramillo after being sworn in Monday.
Augerot was nominated by Wyse and voted in by the three-member board as the group’s chair for 2021. Commissioner Pat Malone was the previous chair. Wyse was nominated by Augerot and voted in as the new vice chair.
Samaritan Health Services is part of the state’s Phase 1A of vaccine distribution and has received some of the roughly 200,000 doses initially allocated to Oregon.
OHA reports about 1,000 doses have been administered in Benton County. Hoffman says that information is lagging because vaccinators have 72 hours to report their numbers, and she believes that Benton County’s number is on the rise.
Those working in urgent care and nursing are in the first of four parts of Phase 1A, along with emergency medical services providers and first responders, who have begun to be vaccinated in a collaborative effort between Benton and Linn counties, she said.
Hoffman said the projection is that it could be the end of February before all of those in Oregon in Phase 1A receive their vaccinations. She said that, as challenging as the logistics are to complete such an operation, this might be the easy part of it because everyone in the initial phase is easily identified.
The second part of Phase 1A includes those working at long-term care facilities, congregate care sites, hospice programs, mobile crisis care and secure transport, as well as providers in correctional facilities.
OHA and Gov. Kate Brown’s office will be providing additional guidance once all in Phase 1A are vaccinated.
“There’s more meetings than we can count in terms of trying to keep the communication clear and consistent across the state,” Hoffman said, noting regional health and medical officers are meeting to coordinate efforts.
In order to make sure everyone who has valuable expertise is involved, Benton County continues to add more partners, including emergency management professionals, to aid in communication and planning, Hoffman said.
Officials from Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties are working together to gather information from the state that will help all involved in administering vaccinations. They’re trying to learn what might work best at the local levels in terms of managing distribution and administration of vaccines as well as attempting to identify ways of potentially sharing resources, strengths and supplies if possible.
County Administrator Joe Kerby asked Hoffman about the chain of custody of vaccines in the state, security of the supply chain and what is being done to prevent underground markets from being established.
Hoffman said she didn’t have specific knowledge about that but would try to gather information and bring it back to the board. But she added that OHA and the state will only distribute vaccines to registered providers approved in the state’s system.
“We have heard questions about how we can appropriately share that if someone has excess vaccine and has already vaccinated their top-priority group, but they know there are other priority groups in their community who have not yet fully been vaccinated,” Hoffman said.
Ideally, she said, partners will be sharing vaccines and doses and tracking those securely.