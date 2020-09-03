Philomath Academy enters first fall as official school

Philomath Academy’s curriculum originates primarily through two providers — Fuel Education and Odysseyware.

“For the most part, the Fuel Education that we’re going to access this year will be with their certified teachers,” Johnson said. “I’ll use a great example. One of the courses they offer is Chinese. We don’t have a Chinese teacher on staff but we can use their service, use their teacher, and we’ll be able to provide a course that isn’t in our normal curriculum.”

Odysseyware, meanwhile, is a well-established program that provides all of the basic core curriculum pieces, Johnson said.

Johnson is the school’s principal but wears many other hats in the process, including as a credentialed instructor who will work with K-8 students. The staff also includes Beth Edgemon, who moved over as a longtime school counselor at Philomath High School. Justin Marshall is an instructional assistant and Kathy Kohler serves as attendance registrar.