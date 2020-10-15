Philomath City Council race will feature a packed ballot

The Philomath City Council race will be a heavily contested one this year.
With six seats up for grabs, 12 candidates are running to be elected to a two-year term in 2020. Of those 12, Ruth Causey, Matt Lehman, David M. Low and Matthew Thomas are incumbents aiming to keep their seats.
Jessica Andrade, Catherine Biscoe, Lawrence E. Johnson, Joey McGlinchy, Teresa Nielson, Jason Richards, Thomas Sullivan and Peggy Yoder are all running as challengers.
Causey is a former human resources consultant and has served on the Philomath City Council since fall of 2019. Her assignments include the budget and police committees,and serving as liaison to the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lehman was appointed to the City Council last winter. His committee assignments include the finance/administration committee. He also served on the city’s budget committee before he was appointed to the council.
Low’s assignments on the council include the budget and finance/administration committees. He is also the liaison to the Philomath School District and serves as the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Advisory Board chair.
Thomas’s responsibilities on the council include budget and police committees, and he serves as liaison to the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Association and the Willamette Criminal Justice Council.
Andrade listed no previous government experience, and works as a fisheries laboratory technician. She has a bachelor’s degree in marine science from the University of San Diego and a master’s degree in fisheries science from Oregon State University.
Biscoe works as a recruiting and field supervisor for the U.S. Census Bureau and is the program manager for Philomath Community Gleaners. Among other duties, Biscoe currently serves on the Philomath Budget Committee and has served on the Benton County HOPE Advisory Board.
Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Loyola University (Illinois) and a law degree from Loyola Law School.
McGlinchey is pursuing a business degree at Western Governors University and is a business owner and compliance specialist for the state of Oregon with an occupational background in real estate and government.
Nielson is a licensed substitute teacher for the Philomath School District. She earned bachelor’s degrees in liberal studies/Spanish and in education from Oregon State University and a master’s degree in education from Western Oregon University.
Richards formerly worked as a chief executive officer for a software company and as a youth pastor. His educational background revolved around biblical studies. Currently, he works for Alyrica Networks as a sales manager.
Sullivan currently works as a division manager at Alyrica Networks with a job history that includes work as a robotic assembly technician. He is also a former U.S. Army Ranger.
Yoder formerly worked at Hewlett-Packard and is now retired. She earned a teaching certificate in human rights, environmental ethics and animal protection from the Institute for Humane Education and currently serves on the Philomath Planning Commission and participates on the city’s Comprehensive Plan Project Advisory Committee.
