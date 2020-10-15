Philomath City Council race will feature a packed ballot

The Philomath City Council race will be a heavily contested one this year.

With six seats up for grabs, 12 candidates are running to be elected to a two-year term in 2020. Of those 12, Ruth Causey, Matt Lehman, David M. Low and Matthew Thomas are incumbents aiming to keep their seats.

Jessica Andrade, Catherine Biscoe, Lawrence E. Johnson, Joey McGlinchy, Teresa Nielson, Jason Richards, Thomas Sullivan and Peggy Yoder are all running as challengers.

Causey is a former human resources consultant and has served on the Philomath City Council since fall of 2019. Her assignments include the budget and police committees,and serving as liaison to the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lehman was appointed to the City Council last winter. His committee assignments include the finance/administration committee. He also served on the city’s budget committee before he was appointed to the council.