Philomath closing in on design work for $16 million water treatment facility

Philomath is closing in on completing the design work it needs for its new water treatment plant and assorted amenities.

The city has outgrown the current water treatment facility on South Ninth Street, and the plant itself is years past its useful life, city officials said.

“The engineers are about 80% complete with the structural design of the reservoir structure (the reinforced concrete tank),” Kevin Fear, public works director, said.

“There are other elements that aren’t quite that far along yet — the design of the access bridge, the detailed sitework design, and the completion of the project specification set. The overall estimate is that about 50% of the structural design of the entire package is completed.

“The planning and permitting phase is pretty much complete as we needed that plan before deciding on what, and how, to build that makes most sense, is accessible and is most cost effective.”

Philomath originally had hoped to break ground and begin construction last summer, but it took longer than expected for the city to receive its removal and fill permit from the state Division of State Lands and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. The final permit was signed Oct. 4, 2021.

Fear and his team estimate that construction itself will require about a year.

"We are planning to go out for bid the first of the year and start construction of the reservoir as soon as possible," said Cioty Manager Chris Workman. "The treatment plant will take less time to construct, so it will start the first part to mid-summer, 2022."

Key elements of the upgraded system include:

• A new intake and pump station near the Marys River at the south end of the treatment plant property.

• A new concrete reservoir, with a second new pump station nearby. An access bridge will be built at the reservoir across Ninth Street to connect the new fixtures with the new water treatment plant building.

The new infrastructure will more than double the city’s capacity, from 1 million gallons per day to 2.5 million gallons per day. Possible future expansion could bring that total to 3.75 million gallons per day.

The current plant was built in 1985 with technology that is now outdated. The new plant will use membrane filtration, which is more effective at filtering contaminants out of the water.

“The engineer is also getting ready to go out for quotes on the membrane filters,” Fear said, “so they can find out what filter brand they will need to plumb to since they are all a little different.”

The engineers will then, Fear said, “finish the design plans to that specific brand. The structural part of the new treatment plant building is complete, with just the internal workings and piping to be sorted out.”

The budget is approximately $16 million. Increases in water rates and systems development charges — the one-time fees charged to developers to help pay for the infrastructure required to meet growth-related needs for the city — got the project underway with the planning and design work. A $12 million grant from the state will pay for the plant’s construction.

The project has received opposition from community members who are concerned because the reservoir is being built on property that is part of Marys River Park. Jeff Lamb and Don Gist say that a requirement that “the park be preserved in its natural state was why (Betty Olson) sold the property to the Philomath 200 project in the first place.”

Lamb and Gist testified about their concerns at the Nov. 8 Philomath City Council meeting and Lamb submitted a guest opinion on the topic to Mid-Valley Media. The issue will be discussed at Monday's meeting of the Philomath City Council.

Philomath City Manager Chris Workman disagrees with Lamb and Gist, noting that the city’s water master plan was updated in 2018 and includes the recommended location of the new water reservoir at the northwest corner of Marys River Park, adjacent to the new water plant.

That section of the water plan reads: "The City also owns the land on the east side of South 9th Street across from the water treatment plant. This site should be suitable for construction of the ground storage tank and places the facility in close proximity to the water plant which will simplify operation. For these and other reasons, this master plan recommends constructing a new ground storage tank near the water treatment plant."

Workman added that “the park master plan and water master plan go through a very public, open process prior to adoption, including public hearings, committee reviews, and deliberation of the council prior to voting to approve them,” Workman said. “The expected accusation of ‘hiding something’ is not supported by the open process the city follows.”

