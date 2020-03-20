Philomath committee to meet Tuesday

Philomath committee to meet Tuesday

  • Updated

The Philomath Finance and Administration Committee will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 980 Applegate St.

Committee members are scheduled to discuss labor negotiations, employee salary schedules and social service agency funding programs.

A limited number of chairs will be provided in the council room because of social distancing rules aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. City officials strongly encourage interested residents to use audio or video links to the meeting instead of appearing in person.

You can view the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/737811239 (the meeting ID is 490 144 040). Residents also can phone-in to 312-626-6799 to listen in, using the same meeting ID noted above.

