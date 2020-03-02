Philomath Fire & Rescue extinguishes trailer fire on property off Alsea Highway

Philomath Fire & Rescue extinguished a fire that had broken out in a travel trailer Monday morning on a property located just off the Alsea Highway.

Cpt. Rich Saalsaa said local firefighters responded at 7:26 a.m. based on a call that came in from someone passing by the Highway 34 property. Upon arrival, units discovered not only smoke but small flames coming out of one side of the travel trailer.

“Crews had to break the window of the travel trailer to extinguish the fire that had spread from the access panel containing the shore power line where the trailer was plugged in to the interior of the trailer,” Saalsaa said. “Crews quickly gained access to the interior of the trailer and put the fire fully out within five minutes of arrival.”

Saalsaa reported that the trailer was located outside of the property and away from any other structure. He added that the trailer did not have any occupants and the operation ended with no injuries.

Saalsaa said that due to smoke and fire damage, the trailer is likely a total loss.