Philomath gives positive review to city manager

Philomath's top boss at City Hall, City Manager Chris Workman, has received a positive evaluation from the City Council.

The evaluation was discussed during a Nov. 8 executive session. The councilors used a process that examined key performance indicators as they relate to the city’s strategic plan to discuss the job performance of Workman, who has been with the city since 2014.

“At the end of the day,” the elected officials said in a statement released by the city, “the City Council is happy to report that the city and our residents are in good hands with Chris Workman continuing to serve as our city manager.”

The councilors praised Workman’s ability to work with local members of the state Legislature on what became a $12 million grant that Philomath is using to help pay for a new water treatment plant and reservoir. The grant will allow the city to phase out its general fund fee and reduce water rates next year.

Other key efforts identified by the council:

• Adding a housing needs analysis, an economic opportunities analysis, a buildable lands inventory and a main street plan into the city’s comprehensive plan.

• Incorporating new design standards that will allow the city to undertake its downtown safety and streetscapes project.

• Hiring Steve Larrabee to replace long-time financial director Joan Swanson and hiring assistant city manager Chelsea Starner to give city staff more capacity.

• Planning and hosting a number of ad hoc working groups and committee to conclude the work noted above. The events, both virtual and hybrid, “have been largely handled with grace and a welcoming spirit,” the council report said.

Areas noted for Workman to improve upon included better communications with the council, more timely public engagement and better delegation of responsibilities.

No cost of living raise or merit pay increase was associated with the evaluation. City staff raises are usually handled during the spring budget cycle.

