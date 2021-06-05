Philomath: Graduates celebrate surviving the dark times

Philomath High School sent 121 graduates to a whole new world on a breezy Saturday at Clemens Field in which the wind was strong enough to blow mortarboards off graduates' heads.

“What a crazy school year it is,” Principal Mike Bussard said in his remarks. “But these crazy times do not diminish the achievements of the Class of 2021. They are fine, young adults who are ready to go out into the world.”

Student speaker Lucas Ainsworth told the standing-room-only and overwhelmingly maskless crowd “we stand here on the threshold of a new world. This day is about us. Take life slow … it moves pretty fast.”

Ainsworth noted how "wide-eyed" they were when they arrived on campus four years ago and closed with "I'll catch you later."

Student speaker Daniel Amezquita read a self-penned poem and added that high school helped him “have the courage to meet people and make new friends.”

He expressed “gratitude for all the support and hard work. Where there is a will there is a way. That’s part of the reason we are here today.”

Valedictorian speaker Ada Wennstrom compared high school during the pandemic to “that day in sophomore year when the power went out in the middle of the basketball playoffs."