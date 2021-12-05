 Skip to main content
Philomath has openings on three advisory committees

Philomath City Hall stock 04

Philomath City Hall

 MID-VALLEY MEDIA file

The city of Philomath has vacancies on three of its advisory boards and commissions.

The city is looking to fill one vacant Planning Commission position, two positions on its Budget Committee and three spots on the Parks Advisory Board.

The Planning Commission assignment, which covers land use and development, is a four-year term. Members of the other two boards have three-year terms.

For more information and an application for any of the three committees go to https://bit.ly/3poqOvt or go to the city website. Applications can be filled out online or submitted to City Recorder Ruth Post at ruth.post@philomathoregon.gov.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 29, with the mayor and City Council approving appointments at their Jan. 10 meeting.

For more information email Post or call her at 541-929-6148.

